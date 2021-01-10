Rozier registered 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hawks.

Rozier has struggled with his shot from time to time and, while he's been a reliable double-digit scoring threat for the Hornets, he has topped the 20-point mark in just three of his 10 contests to date. The addition of LaMelo Ball and the presence of PJ Washington and Devonte' Graham conspire against his upside, but Rozier remains a capable scorer and should remain valuable across most formats as long as he sees enough playing time.