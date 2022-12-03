Rozier supplied 25 points (8-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over the Wizards.

After missing one game due to illness, Rozier didn't miss a beat in his return to the court Friday night. His 25 points led the team, as did his 41 minutes. The Charlotte guard hasn't been a very efficient scorer this season, but he did hit all seven of his free-throw attempts. More importantly, his 20.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds are all career highs.