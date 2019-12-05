Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 25 to go with full line
Rozier finished with 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 win over the Warriors.
Rozier scored at least 20 points for the seventh time this season while sinking at least five threes for the third time in the last four games. His efficiency has mostly been lacking, at least with regard to his field goal percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio, but that was widely expected entering the campaign. Despite Devonte' Graham's ascension into the team's go-to guy offensively, Rozier remains a fine option across all formats.
