Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 29 points

Rozier had 29 points (11-24 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 defeat against the Jazz.

Rozier went six straight games without reaching the 20-point plateau, but he has turned things around with back-to-back 35-point and 29-point performances, as he has assumed a bigger role on offense due to Devonte' Graham's recent slump. Regardless if he represents Charlotte's first- or second-best scoring option, he should remain a decent fantasy asset due to his scoring totals and high-volume shooting.