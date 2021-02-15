Rozier recorded 33 points (14-29 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block Sunday in a 122-110 loss to the Spurs.

The Hornets were without Gordon Hayward (back), so Rozier was put in charge of their scoring Sunday. He responded by logging a career high in field-goal attempts (29) and his third consecutive game with over 30 points. Considering the Hornets also lost Devonte' Graham (knee) during Sunday's game, Rozier could receive a lot more usage if both Graham and Hayward remain out due to their injuries.