Rozier had 35 points (12-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in Saturday's 127-112 loss against the Sixers.

Rozier is benefiting as the prime recipient of passes from the likes of LaMelo Ball, Devonte' Graham and Gordon Hayward. This was demonstrated Saturday, with eight of Rozier's made shots coming off assists from the three primary ball handlers. He is now averaging a team-high 23.2 points through six games.