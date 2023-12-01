Rozier produced 37 points (13-25 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 129-128 win over the Nets.

Rozier's 37 points mark a season high, and he finished six points shy of his career high (43). This is what fantasy managers want to see from Rozier in the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle), as they were left disappointed when Rozier was held to 11 points in 33 minutes against the Knicks on Tuesday. Expect heavy usage from Rozier for the foreseeable future.