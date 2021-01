Rozier had 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in Saturday's 116-113 loss to the Raptors.

Rozier's performance Saturday marked the second time he has scored above five treys this calendar year. Since Jan. 2, Rozier has posted an average of 19.4 points across his past nine games. He also averaged 6.9 three-pointer attempts while shooting 46.4 percent from deep in that span.