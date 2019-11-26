Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores team-high 19 in Miami

Rozier scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-100 loss to the Heat.

Once again the former Celtic was one of the few bright spots in the lineup for the Hornets, as Rozier led the club in both scoring and rebounding on the night. The 25-year-old is now averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games.