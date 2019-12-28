Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores team-high 26 points
Rozier had 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime loss against the Thunder.
Rozier is not a player that's known for his efficiency from the field, but he is going through an impressive stretch since he has made 45.3 percent of his shots over his last four games. He has topped the 25-point plateau thrice over that span so even if he was going through struggles from the field, those scoring numbers are enough to consider him a starter in most formats.
