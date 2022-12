Rozier compiled 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes in Sunday's 131-113 loss in Philadelphia.

Rozier scored 15 first-half points despite getting into foul trouble and being limited to 15 minutes of playing time. It was his third straight game making at least 10 baskets and shooting at least 50.0 percent. Even with the recent efficiency from the field, he's made just 40.7 percent of his shots and 33.1 percent of his three-pointers on the season.