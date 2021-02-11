Rozier notched 34 points (12-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

This was Rozier's second-best scoring output since he delivered 42 points in the season opener, and it was also just the third time he managed to score more than 25 points since the beginning of the current calendar year. Rozier has been forced to adjust to a lesser role with the presence of LaMelo Ball in the starting lineup, though he remains a more-than-capable scorer -- he has scored at least 15 points in seven of his last eight appearances.