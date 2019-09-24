Hornets' Terry Rozier: Set for increased role
Rozier is expected to play around 34 minutes per game, according to coach James Borrego, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
It's somewhat rare for a coach to throw out an exact number, but assuming Borrego sticks to it, this is a positive development for fantasy owners. Rozier stepping into a much larger role shouldn't come as a surprise, as he's the clear favorite to take over as the Hornets' primary playmaker following the departure of Kemba Walker.
