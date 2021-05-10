Rozier went off for 43 points (16-26 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

Rozier notched his third 40-point effort of the season and set a new career high in the process, but it wasn't quite enough as the Hornets managed only 14 fourth-quarter points in the 112-110 loss. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Rozier will look to put a bow on a strong season that's seen him break out as one of the league's biggest risers in fantasy.