Rozier mustered 34 points (13-24 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over Portland.

Rozier has double-doubled in back-to-back games for the second time this season, and the point guard continues to have a career-best year across the board. Rozier has scored at least 20 points in three straight games as well and is firmly entrenched as the Hornets' go-to player on offense -- especially with LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot) still sidelined.