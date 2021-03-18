Rozier totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 129-104 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Rozier was able to score 21 points in 27 minutes despite not playing in the fourth quarter. The guard was also able to contribute a handful of rebounds, assists and steals in the blowout loss. Rozier has had a good start to the second half of the season, averaging a team-high 20.3 points with 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.