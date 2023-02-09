Rozier finished Wednesday's 118-104 loss to Washington with 19 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Rozier struggled to find the bottom of the net Wednesday, particularly from deep, as he went just 2-for-10 from three-point range. However, the veteran guard made up for the poor shooting with solid production elsewhere, leading Charlotte with six assists and adding seven boards and two steals. This was Rozier's first game under 20 points since Jan. 24, and he's been putting up big numbers since the start of the calendar year, averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 82.4 percent from the charity stripe over his past 19 games.