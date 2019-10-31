Hornets' Terry Rozier: Strong across board in win

Rozier totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes Wednesday against the Kings.

Rozier continued his strong play, with his first 20-plus point effort of the season Wednesday. The fifth-year guard's on pace for a career season in his first season with the Hornets. While he's not an ace in one particular aspect of the game, Rozier's averages of 15.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks are a testament to the versatile productivity he brings in his expanded role in Charlotte.