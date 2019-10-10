Hornets' Terry Rozier: Strong effort in loss

Rozier provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes Wednesday against Miami.

Rozier continued his solid preseason, showcasing his offensive skills against the Heat. Unfortunately, his efforts didn't provide much impact as he finished with a minus-26 net rating and dished out just one assist. Given the fact that he's inheriting the reigns to the Hornets from Kemba Walker, Rozier should have as many touches as he can handle this season and could provide impressive fantasy value.