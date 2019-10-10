Hornets' Terry Rozier: Strong effort in loss
Rozier provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes Wednesday against Miami.
Rozier continued his solid preseason, showcasing his offensive skills against the Heat. Unfortunately, his efforts didn't provide much impact as he finished with a minus-26 net rating and dished out just one assist. Given the fact that he's inheriting the reigns to the Hornets from Kemba Walker, Rozier should have as many touches as he can handle this season and could provide impressive fantasy value.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Set for increased role•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Agrees to deal with Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Rights renounced by Boston•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 20 minutes in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Totals team-high 21 points•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.