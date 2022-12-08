Rozier recorded 29 points (13-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Brooklyn.

Rozier scored 18 of his 29 points after halftime, going 8-for-14 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. It was his sixth straight 20-point performance and he's averaging 24.3 points per game in that span. While the 28-year-old is averaging a career-best 21.7 points per contest for the season, he's made just 39.6 percent of his shots and 30.9 percent of his three-pointers so far.