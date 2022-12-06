Rozier had 22 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

The 28-year-old guard scored at least 22 points for a fifth straight game, although he sat out one game during that stretch due to illness. Rozier has taken full advantage of the fact LaMelo Ball has missed most of the season due to an ankle injury, and he's on pace to set new career highs in scoring (21.3 points a game), assists (5.8 a game) and rebounds (4.8 a game).