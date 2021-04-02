Rozier posted 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Nets.

Rozier was one of three Charlotte starters who put up at least 12 points, but he had a rough night shooting the rock and was unable to display the same effectiveness he'd been showing in recent weeks. This game also ended Rozier's five-game streak with 20 or more points, but he has reached that feat eight times over his last 10 appearances. He could easily bounce back Friday at Indiana -- another team that has been struggling of late.