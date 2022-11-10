Rozier recorded 18 points (6-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rozier got off to a decent start in the first quarter to help the Hornets jump out to a 30-25 lead, connecting on two of four shots for five points, while also dishing out three assists in the period. He did not fare so well in the second half, going just 3-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-7 in the fourth quarter as the Hornets scored just 16 points in the final period to take their sixth-straight loss. Rozier has now failed to reach 20 points in each of his last two games after hitting that mark in each of his first three to begin the season.