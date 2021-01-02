Rozier only scored six points (1-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Rozier was due for some regression in his shooting percentages, and that was exactly the case Friday -- the electric combo guard put up woeful numbers in this game and only made one of his 11 field-goal attempts. He will try to bounce back Saturday in a tough matchup against the 76ers.