Rozier produced 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Rozier struggled with his shot Saturday night and failed to score 19 points in a game for the first time in almost a month. On the plus side, he continued his strong run of steals and is averaging 2.0 per game across four February appearances. The veteran guard has always been a bit of a streaky shooter, and fantasy managers already expect to take a slight hit on their percentage categories in exchange for solid scoring when Rozier is in their starting lineups.