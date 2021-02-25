Rozier had 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 win over the Suns.
The 26-year-old also committed a season-high six turnovers. Rozier had a stretch four consecutive 30-point games earlier in February, but he has 22 points on 8-for-22 shooting across the past two contests.
