Rozier dropped 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt) in 40 minutes while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal Wednesday in the victory over the Magic.

Rozier has struggled shooting, both in general and from beyond the arc, in four straight games to start the month of April. With Gordon Hayward (foot) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) both out a minimum of four weeks, the Hornets' leading scorer will be relied to carry the team as they fight to hang on to their position in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.