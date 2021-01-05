Rozier dropped 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes in Monday night's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.

After dropped 35 points Saturday against the Sixers, Rozier followed up that performance with a dud. Monday marked the first time this season he failed to take 10 shots in a game. Since the calendar went to 2021, Rozier has shot less than 40 twice and has nearly as many turnovers (seven) as assists (nine).