Rozier collected 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 113-90 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Rozier scored in double figures for the ninth consecutive game despite a very inefficient shooting performance. The guard has averaged a team-high 21.1 points (on just 40.7 percent shooting from the field) over that stretch, adding 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
