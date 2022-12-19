Rozier (hip) provided two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Rozier lasted just 14 minutes before succumbing to a hip injury, keeping him out for the remainder of the game. This is an unfortunate turn of events for managers, although his availability for Monday is yet to be determined. Should he be ruled out, look for Kelly Oubre and Jalen McDaniels to both slide up in the rotation.
