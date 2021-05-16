Rozier closed with 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to Washington.

Rozier did everything he could for the Hornets as they were outscored by 16 points in the final quarter. After being somewhat overlooked during draft season, Rozier has managed to put together the best season of his career. He will need to be at his best as the team enters the play-in tournament where they will face a Pacers team with nothing to lose.