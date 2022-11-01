Rozier (ankle) is labeled doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rozier's ankle issue suffered Oct. 21 against the Pelicans has now kept him out more than a week, leaving the Hornets down both of their top two options to start at point guard. Dennis Smith has been operating in that role of late and should remain in those duties Wednesday, assuming Rozier sits as expected.