Rozier accumulated 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and 13 assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 119-116 win over the Raptors.

Rozier led all players in Friday's game in assists while finishing as the long Hornets player with a double-double in a winning effort. Rozier tied a season-high in assists, a feat he last accomplished Nov. 30 against Brooklyn. Rozier has notched a double-double in two outings this season.