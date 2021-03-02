Rozier scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six assists along with fours steals across 35 minutes in Monday's loss to the Hornets.

Rozier scored only eight points in his previous contest but bounced back with a strong scoring effort Monday. He was also effective on the defensive end of the court, tying a season high with four steals. Rozier has proven to be capable scorer by averaging 20.2 points per game this season, and he is also on pace for a career-best mark with 1.3 steals per contest.