Rozier totaled 19 points (7-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 loss to Phoenix.

Rozier found success from beyond the arc where he scored 12 of his 19 points. He continues to serve as a reliable source of points for Charlotte and is averaging 24.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals through 12 contests in January.