Rozier (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Rozier is expected to remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) already ruled out and Cody Martin (quad) also unlikely to play, Dennis Smith and Kelly Oubre figure to continue handling most of Charlotte's backcourt responsibilities. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should also continue to see increased run off the bench.