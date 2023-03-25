Rozier (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Rozier is expected to be out for a second consecutive game Sunday. That could lead to another start for Dennis Smith, while Theo Maledon and Bryce McGowens could see extra action as well.
