Rozier left Thursday's game against the Pelicans with discomfort in his right foot and is doubtful to return.
Rozier left the game in the second quarter with five points, four rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes and is unlikely to return. If he doesn't come back, Dennis Smith will take over lead point guard duties while Bryce McGowens could see more run.
