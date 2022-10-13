Rozier posted 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 99-94 preseason loss to the 76ers.
Rozier took on a starting role during Wednesday's exhibition matchup and led the team in playing time with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined. It's not yet clear when Ball will be able to return, but Rozier should continue to see an increased role for Charlotte if Ball is unavailable to begin the regular season.
