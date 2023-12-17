Rozier (nose) is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Rozier left Saturday's blowout loss to Philadelphia after being struck in the nose and didn't return. However, it appears he's avoided a worst-case scenario and will be back in action Monday. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, Rozier has been stellar as the Hornets' starting point guard, averaging 25.7 points, 8.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.7 minutes in nine appearances before his recent injury.