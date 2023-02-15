Rozier (hand) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs.
Rozier will sit out Charlotte's final game before the break, meaning his next chance to play arrives Feb. 24 at Minnesota. In Rozier's absence, Dennis Smith is expected to start, and Bryce McGowens should see more minutes as well.
