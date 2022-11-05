Rozier (ankle) will return to action Saturday versus the Nets.

Rozier operated as the starting point guard for the Hornets to open the season with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, but Dennis Smith has performed well in the seven games since Rozier suffered an ankle injury against the Pelicans. It remains to be seen what effect that will have on starting lineup decisions Saturday, and it's unclear if Rozier will have any limitations after missing multiple weeks. Jaden McDaniels may be the most likely option to move to the bench if Rozier inserted in the starting five.