Rozier (ankle) will start Saturday against the Nets and won't face a minutes restriction, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Rozier worked as point guard for the Hornets to open the season with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, but Dennis Smith has performed well in the seven games since Rozier suffered an ankle injury against the Pelicans. While it remains to be seen how the Hornets will adjust the lineup, Jaden McDaniels and Smith would be the likely candidates to shift out of the unit.