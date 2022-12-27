Rozier accumulated seven points (2-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rozier was ice-cold in the loss, shooting a woeful 2-of-17 from the floor. This performance really sums up Rozier's season thus far, highlighting his struggles from the field. He currently sits outside the top 150 in standard formats, basically due to the fact he is shooting under 40 percent from the field. He clearly remains a must-roster player but if his manager is battling to stay alive in the standings, throwing out a low-ball offer is certainly a viable strategy.