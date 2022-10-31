Rozier (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Rozier was previously listed as doubtful, so as expected, he'll be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to an ankle injury. LaMelo Ball (ankle) also remains out, so Dennis Smith figures to continue garnering a major role for at least one more contest.
