Rozier (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Rozier will miss a second straight contest with an ailing right hip bruise which he suffered during Sunday's loss to Denver. Kelly Oubre, who started in place of Rozier on Monday, will presumably garner a second consecutive start. The Louisville product will presumably be tabbed questionable heading into the team's next contest against the Lakers on Friday.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Officially out Monday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Suffers hip injury Sunday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Goes ice cold from three•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores team-high 29 points•