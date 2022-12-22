Rozier (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Rozier will miss a second straight contest with an ailing right hip bruise which he suffered during Sunday's loss to Denver. Kelly Oubre, who started in place of Rozier on Monday, will presumably garner a second consecutive start. The Louisville product will presumably be tabbed questionable heading into the team's next contest against the Lakers on Friday.