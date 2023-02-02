Maledon finished with 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 win over Grand Rapids.

Maledon was one of six Swarm players to score 10 or more points in Wednesday's win, finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists. Maledon has averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over seven regular season games.