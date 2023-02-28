The Hornets transferred Maledon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Maledon didn't see any action during Monday's 117-106 win over the Pistons and will head back to the G League a day later. Across 15 appearances with the Swarm, he's averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from deep.