The Hornets transferred Maledon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
Maledon didn't see any action during Monday's 117-106 win over the Pistons and will head back to the G League a day later. Across 15 appearances with the Swarm, he's averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from deep.
