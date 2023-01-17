The Hornets transferred Maledon to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
Maledon didn't see any game action during his stint with the NBA club. He's made only two appearances at the G League level this season, but he's scored at least 20 points in each of those contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Transferred to parent club•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Debuts with double-double outing•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Contributes to narrow victory•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Season-best performance Monday•
-
Hornets' Theo Maledon: Starting Monday•