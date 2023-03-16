Maledon finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Mexico City.
Maledon finished second on the team in scoring and rebounds while taking the court in a team-high minute total in Wednesday's defeat. Maledon has averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 20 regular-season games.
